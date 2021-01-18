The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RMR Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.47%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

