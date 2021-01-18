THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of THK stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 1.43. THK has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.