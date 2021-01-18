Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS TOPCF traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $13.50. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780. Topcon has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Topcon had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $320.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

