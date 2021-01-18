Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.85. Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$20.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.