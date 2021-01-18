TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) versus Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) Critical Comparison

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and Ivivi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 22.37 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -8.24 Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ivivi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Ivivi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13% Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Ivivi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransMedics Group and Ivivi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ivivi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Ivivi Technologies.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Ivivi Technologies

Ivivi Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

