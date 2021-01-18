Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.72 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

