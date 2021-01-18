Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital downgraded Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

TV opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The company has a market cap of C$232.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27.

About Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

