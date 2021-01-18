Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 16,690 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61.

Tricida stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tricida by 86.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 189.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 716,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 756.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 274,753 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.