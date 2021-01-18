Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,760. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,797 shares of company stock worth $558,755.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.