Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.46 on Monday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

