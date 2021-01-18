Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $653,607.96 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $653,607.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 221.1% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,573.03 or 1.00080169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

