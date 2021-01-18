Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.33 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 606,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,945 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.