Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.55.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

TSE CNQ opened at C$31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion and a PE ratio of -63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,156. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,347,656.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.