UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,648.24 ($112.99).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,592 ($99.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £99.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,606.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,224.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.