UBS Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.45 ($40.53).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.07 ($40.08) on Friday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.93.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

