Umpqua (UMPQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMPQ opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

