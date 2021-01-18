United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.73. 98,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,790. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 51.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

