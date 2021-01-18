UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UNH opened at $351.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $333.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.32.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

