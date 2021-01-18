Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

UHS stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

