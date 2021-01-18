UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $1.33

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $17.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00397322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.