Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

