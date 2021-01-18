US Capital Advisors Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

