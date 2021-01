USDQ Price Tops $1.14 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $194.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00051899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003524 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013766 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a coin. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 coins and its circulating supply is 5,523,004 coins. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDQ is a decentralized stablecoin backed by bitcoin. The ecosystem of the stablecoin is constructed on several key elements. The 1st element of the ecosystem is the exchanges, USDQ bargains on the secondary market at the price of 1 dollar for 1 USDQ, respectively traders interact with this coin, as well as with any other. To buy USDQ at the exchange is the first way by means of which it is possible to get stablecoin. The 2nd way, which includes several important elements of an ecosystem, is receiving the credit in the stablecoin USDQ through crypto assets collateral. A pledge rate to the released stablecoin is D %, where D is the last rate established by Q Box which is a self-learning neural network, and approved by holders of the governance token. Thus, it reaches over provided credit and leads to ensuring the stability of USDQ token. Respectively, when new crypto assets enter the ecosystem, the created smart contract prints new USDQ and sends them to the borrower. When the borrower wants to take away the collateral and return the credit, it undergoes the return procedure on the website, at the same time paying a certain interest rate for use of stablecoin credit. After the return of USDQ together with payment of commission for use of proceeds of credit, crypto assets are de-frozen and return to the address of the borrower's wallet, and USDQ tokens are burned. The credit in USDQ tokens is issued for a limited term. If the credit lasts, then it is necessary to bring the commission in the governance tokens Q DAO. If the credit is not returned in time, then pledge in cryptocurrency goes to the untouchable stabilization fund. In case of elimination process crypto assets of stabilization fund are sold first. “

USDQ Coin Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

