Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 254.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 374,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $93.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

