Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

VNDA stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

