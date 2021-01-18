VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

