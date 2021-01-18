Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $783,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 580,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

