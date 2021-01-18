Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

