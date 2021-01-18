Velocys plc (VLS.L)’s (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £78.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. Velocys plc has a one year low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22).

Velocys plc (VLS.L) Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

