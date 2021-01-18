Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 660,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,720. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.