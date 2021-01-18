Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $340,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

VRNA stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.