Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

