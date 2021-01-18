Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 126.33 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 157.86 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

