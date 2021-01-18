Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 239 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 197.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

