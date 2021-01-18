Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

VNA stock opened at €55.96 ($65.84) on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.66 and its 200-day moving average is €57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

