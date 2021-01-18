Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Wabtec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

