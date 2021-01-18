Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,629.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,016.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $194,820 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.