Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $260.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 13054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.52.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

