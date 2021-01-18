Wells Fargo & Company Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,881,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

