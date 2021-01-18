West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS WJRYY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

