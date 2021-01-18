Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PAI opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 190.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

