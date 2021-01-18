WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of WEX by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 reduced their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.94.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $200.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.78. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

