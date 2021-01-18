Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Financial Contrast

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 6 7 0 2.54 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 20.82 $86.14 million $0.56 71.23 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

