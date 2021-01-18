Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.19.

WCP stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.41.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

