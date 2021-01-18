Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.17. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

