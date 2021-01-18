William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

ADMS stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

