William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 167.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

