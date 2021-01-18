World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 200 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,535.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $141.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $151.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

