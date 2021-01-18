WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.45

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.43, with a volume of 18385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.30.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

