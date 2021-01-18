Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.